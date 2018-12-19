Singing soldiers back on Kilkenny City street today

Kilkenny City will be alive with the sounds of the singing soldiers again today.

Following last Friday’s outing at the Tholsel, troops from James Stephens Barracks are back out for their second day of caroling in aid of the Mayor’s Christmas Coal Fund.

Capt Larry Scallan’s been telling KCLR News that they get a lot of support each year.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny Mayor Peter “Chap” Cleere says the county’s unique in that the Fund allows those who need to avail of its monies can apply to his office to do so.