Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald will help to kick off three study days in Kilkenny for Left group members of the European Parliament.

The leader of the Opposition’s fellow party representative and local woman MEP Kathleen Funchion has arranged for her colleagues to be based at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel from today until Thursday.

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SF Vice President and First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill is also due to stop off at the gathering tomorrow.

If you missed MEP Funchion’s chat on KCLR yesterday you can listen back here. Meanwhile, stay tuned to hear from Ms McDonald on The KCLR Daily as KCLR News’ Dermot Keyes catches up with her.

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If you missed that conversation – you can listen back here;