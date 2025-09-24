Six Kilkenny hurlers have been nominated for the 2025 PwC All-Star awards.

All-Ireland champions Tipperary lead the way with 13 nominations, followed by Cork with 11 and Limerick with 7. Kilkenny’s total of six puts them fourth on the list ahead of Dublin (4), Waterford (2), and one each for Galway and Wexford.

The overall list of 45 nominees was selected by a panel of GAA correspondents from across print, TV, radio and digital media, chaired by Uachtarán CLG Jarlath Burns. It features three goalkeepers, 18 defenders, six midfielders and 18 forwards.

The Hurler of the Year award will be decided between John McGrath and Jake Morris of Tipperary and Cork’s Brian Hayes. The Young Hurler of the Year shortlist is Limerick’s Adam English and Tipperary pair Darragh McCarthy and Robert Doyle.

Goalkeepers

Rhys Shelly (Tipperary)

Patrick Collins (Cork)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

Eoghan Connolly (Tipperary)

Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

Robert Doyle (Tipperary)

Michael Breen (Tipperary)

Bryan O’Mara (Tipperary)

Craig Morgan (Tipperary)

Seán O’Donoghue (Cork)

Niall O’Leary (Cork)

Mark Coleman (Cork)

Ciaran Joyce (Cork)

Michael Casey (Limerick)

Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

Michael Carey (Kilkenny)

Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny)

Conor Burke (Dublin)

John Bellew (Dublin)

Mark Fitzgerald (Waterford)

Midfielders

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Tim O’Mahony (Cork)

Cian Kenny (Kilkenny)

Adam English (Limerick)

Willie Connors (Tipperary)

Cathal Mannion (Galway)

Forwards

Jake Morris (Tipperary)

Andrew Ormond (Tipperary)

Darragh McCarthy (Tipperary)

Jason Forde (Tipperary)

John McGrath (Tipperary)

Shane Barrett (Cork)

Alan Connolly (Cork)

Brian Hayes (Cork)

Patrick Horgan (Cork)

Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

Cian Lynch (Limerick)

Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)

Seán Currie (Dublin)

Billy Ryan (Kilkenny)

Martin Keoghan (Kilkenny)

TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

Lee Chin (Wexford)

Stephen Bennett (Waterford)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year

Adam English (Limerick)

Darragh McCarthy (Tipperary)

Robert Doyle (Tipperary)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year