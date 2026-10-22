Kilkenny County Council has proposed the development of a new six-kilometre cycle and walking loop alongside the River Barrow, part of which will run underneath the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge.

Submissions and observations about The Pink Rock Cycle Loop and Amenity Trail can be made online to the local authority up to 4:30pm tomorrow (Friday) afternoon.

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The loop/trail would run between the South East Greenway Car Park at Ballyverneen and Annagh’s Bridge along the Pink Rock Road (L-7512). If approved, the road will designated as a “Quiet Road” for six kilometres.

According to Kilkenny County Council: “The proposed cycle loop will provide a scenic recreational opportunity for locals and visitors and allow users take an alternative route to the Greenway following the scenic banks of the River Barrow crossing under the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge.”

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Local Councillor Fidelis Doherty (FG) believes the proposal represents another positive for both local recreation and tourism.

The submission portal can be accessed at: Section 38 – Pink Rock Cycle Loop and Amenity Trail | Kilkenny County Council Consultation Portal