Six People Caught Driving While on Drugs Locally Since Last April

Since April of last year at least six people have been caught driving while on drugs in the Carlow & Kilkenny area.

That’s according to figures released by the Department of Justice.

The new law that allows Gardaí to test drivers for drugs only came into effect in April of 2017 and since then there have been at least 45 tests carried out in this division.

There have been almost 2,000 checkpoints and more than 9,500 breath tests carried out.

Of those 108 have been positive for being over the legal limit.

Meanwhile, at least six people tested positive for being on drugs while driving – ranging from cannabis to cocaine.

Kildare has had the highest number of people testing positive for drugs during that time, at 32.

Donegal is the only county to have recorded nobody testing positive.