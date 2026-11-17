Six people have been rescued from a cargo ship which ran aground off the south east coast overnight.

Just after 2am this morning, the 88-metre vessel found itself in bother off Roney Point in county Wexford and a multi-agency operation was launched involving the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 and the Courtown Coast Guard Unit as well as RNLI lifeboats from Rosslare, Courtown and Arklow.

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All crew members were safely removed and taken to Weston Air Base – no injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard is continuing to monitor the vessel, and is in contact with the ship’s owners as investigations continue.