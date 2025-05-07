The Camogie Association is considering a significant shift in its gear regulations following a powerful player-led protest last weekend that thrust the issue of skorts versus shorts into the national spotlight.

Reports emerging this week suggest that the governing body may propose a motion allowing players the choice to wear shorts instead of the traditionally mandated skorts. However, any potential rule change would not be immediate—it would need to be voted on at the Association’s next Congress in April 2026, meaning the current rule may remain in place for another full season.

The renewed focus on the issue comes after Dublin and Kilkenny camogie players staged a high-profile protest ahead of their Leinster Championship semi-final on Saturday. Both teams entered the field wearing shorts in defiance of the dress code, before being ordered by the referee to return to the dressing rooms and change into regulation skorts.

The protest was a coordinated and symbolic statement, widely interpreted as a call for modernisation and player autonomy. Kilkenny captain Katie Power spoke candidly in support of the action, telling KCLR:

“We shouldn’t be forced, obviously, in this day and age, to be wearing a skort. Nobody has to do that in any other area of life, never mind sport, and the fact that we have to do it whilst playing sport is probably just not reasonable anymore.”

Power’s remarks were backed by hard data. A recent Gaelic Players’ Association (GPA) survey found that 83% of inter-county camogie players either prefer to wear shorts or believe they should have the option. The report also revealed that 70% experience discomfort wearing skorts, and 65% expressed concern about feelings of exposure in media content—citing impacts on mental wellbeing.

In a statement following the protest, the Camogie Association acknowledged the findings, saying:

“We note the recent research published by the GPA. Player welfare is at the heart of everything we do across the Camogie Association.”

While Kilkenny came away with a win on the pitch—defeating Dublin 4-11 to 2-12 to reach the Leinster final—the bigger battle for many players remains off the field. The skort debate encapsulates a broader demand for progress and respect within the game, especially as camogie continues to grow in popularity and visibility.