Social housing plans for Bagenalstown area on target to meet the growing needs

A Leighlinbridge-based councillor has said that he’s happy that Carlow County Council is almost on target to deliver social housing in the Muinebeag area.

There’s an impending delivery of 106 homes coming to the district, against the need for 112.

Speaking on KCLR, Cllr Michael Doran also said that he’s happy that even more homes are on the way. ”We were told there was approximately 112 on the list in the whole Municipal area and the project that’s on stream meets that demand so we are very happy.”