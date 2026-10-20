Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan is seeking explanations from solicitors after cases involving rape allegations were adjourned amid an escalating legal aid dispute.

Solicitors have withdrawn from criminal defence work in protest over flat-rate fees.

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The Minister will defend his reforms before the Oireachtas Justice Committee today, arguing most cases are still proceeding and the new system is speeding up proceedings.

He’ll also express concern that the cases adjourned yesterday all involved rape allegations.

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Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described the escalation in the dispute as unnecessary.