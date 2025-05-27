A number of Kilkenny tourist attractions will be keeping their doors open for later as part of a night-time economy pilot initiative across the next three months.

The “Six After Six” initiative from June to August will see the chosen attractions host evening events and workshops, encouraging visitors to explore local heritage sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attractions are the Smithwick’s Experience, Castle Yard Craft Experience, Rothe House, St. Canice’s Cathedral, the Medieval Mile Museum and the Butler Gallery.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness has been telling KCLR News’ Michael Bergin that the local tourism economy is extremely important;