Over €200,000 is to be allocated to carry out immediate remedial improvements on a dangerous stretch of the N25 between Slieverue and Glenmore.

While the full proposed bypass would take six to eight years to complete, local representatives have welcomed plans for interim works, saying they’ll make the existing road safer and potentially save lives.

Yesterday Deputy John McGuinness told KCLR News how the Transport Department has confirmed three actions were being prioritised with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) as follows:

His party colleague and south Kilkenny Cllr Ger Frisby has no reason to doubt progress is being made as he outlined to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty;

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the N25 Safety Alliance told KCLR News that they are unable to comment until they receive clarification from Kilkenny County Council about their proposal to TII on potential upgrades to that dangerous stretch between Glenmore and Waterford.