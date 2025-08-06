The south east’s set for a boost with Brittany Ferries ramping up it’s services out of county Wexford.

A company spokesperson says it’s stepping up to fill the gap left by Stena Line’s withdrawal from the Rosslare Cherbourg ferry route at the end of September.

CEO Christophe Mathieu says its new schedules will operate from October, noting that there will be sailings; “Seven a week, one per day basically, one departure daily, not to forget that we already operate, we also provide two crossings to Spain to Bilbao from Rosslare, so in effect there will be nine crossings from Rosslare; seven to Cherbourg, two to Bilbao”