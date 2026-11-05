A Kilkenny County Councillor has questioned why all planning applications brought before them don’t require the holding of a public meeting to highlight proposals to residents.

Fine Gael’s Fidelis Doherty raised her concerns at the Piltown Municipal District’s November meeting regarding the proposed relocation of the bus stop serving Glenmore Village which has been applied for through Section177A of the Planning and Development Act.

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She also referenced the Section 38 Waterford Bus Network redesign which will service Ferrybank, Milepost and Slieverue, for which postal and online submissions will be accepted without the need to hold a public information meeting.

Having requested such a meeting, Cllr Doherty explained why to KCLR News – hear that in our bulletins at 9am and 1pm.