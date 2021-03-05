South Kilkenny shopping centre goes green, but not for St Patrick’s Day

Ferrybank Shopping Centre is turning green and not just for St Patrick’s Day.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty raised concerns at this week’s meeting of Piltown Municipal District, noting that the building is covered in algae.

She’s suggested that the shopping centre’s owners should power-hose its exterior, as it may attract more business.

The Fine Gael representative told KCLR News “Beautiful building but it’s gone green in appearance, I know it’s nearly St Patrick’s Day but it’s a different kind of green it’s kinda the algae and that it certainly needs a bit of attention so that it’ll be attended to and for the building to be kept in a good way and to be maintained, that was really the call, that it be attended to, and all the signage was cleaned there recently”.

She also says “There’s something that doesn’t look great and it certainly doesn’t do much for the area and there’s a lot going on in Ferrybank now, a massive development and important to keep things right and the primary health care centre’s being built there just directly across from the shopping centre so that’s making great headway at this stage”.

And she adds “It’s important to keep things right and keep things looking well and it’d be nice to see a bit more business and that going on in it we have the area office space there and very great library that’s there too, I know it’s not operational at the minute, so that was the call to remove the algae and any growth in shoots or that just to get them emptied out and keep it right, it was done before and it lasted a few years, so that’s really the call”.