Kilkenny Gardaí are teaming with the County Chamber of Commerce to tackle crime affecting local businesses.

A town hall meeting is taking place tonight, with crime prevention advice on shoplifting, CCTV and securing business premises ahead of the busy Christmas period.

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Inspector Alma Malloy says the event will also see the introduction of new Business Watch Garda, Tommy Doyle, who will be patroling the city regularlyut she says they need the support of business’ to tackle crime;

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Meanwhile, The KCLR Daily broadcasts a special with a number of finalists for the Kilkenny Business Awards, organised by Kilkenny Chamber, today from 10am to 1pm.