St Canice’s Kilkenny Credit Union to hold AGM this (Tuesday) evening

The Annual General Meeting of a local credit union grouping is taking place this (Tuesday) evening.

The AGM’s being done virtually this year on Zoom and will outline the details of St Canice’s Kilkenny Credit Union, which has branches in the city, Ballyragget, Callan, Graignamanagh, Piltown as well as areas in neighbouring counties including Bagenalstown in Co Carlow and Co Laois’ Durrow, Rathdowney and Mountrath.

Members were contacted some time ago and advised that they had to register their attendance by last Friday (20th January) – anybody who did so should have since been contacted by email with a link to join the meeting.

It starts at 7pm but those who’ve registered should log on a bit earlier to avoid any last minute technical issues.