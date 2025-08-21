Defending champions St. Mullins go head-to-head with Mount Leinster Rangers this Sunday in the JJ Kavanagh & Sons Carlow Senior Hurling Final.

The clash takes place at Netwatch Cullen Park with throw-in at 3.30pm, and full live commentary will be available on KCLR’s Carlow frequency thanks to Dan Morrissey and Co.

Both sides are packed with county talent, and KCLR analyst Conor Lawlor is expecting a fiercely competitive encounter.

“If both teams show up and play to their potential – and with both having nearly 10 or 11 county players even without looking at the past – you could nearly put 15 against 15 there. I just think St. Mullins might have the edge in that. If Rangers don’t show up, St. Mullins will take it. But if St. Mullins don’t show up and Rangers do, it could be very close. Rangers will be hoping that’s the case.”