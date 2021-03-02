St Patrick’s Festival to be a celebration of Kilkenny & Irishness

There’ll not be a parade locally this year but the St Patrick’s Festival is going ahead online this year in Kilkenny.

Activities include the Big Green Kilkenny Knit, Plastic Free 4 Kids and the Parade of Irish Wisdom while there’ll also be a virtual ‘Kilkenny People Picture Parade’.

Local Cllr Joe Malone is on the organising committee – he’s been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is with Sue Nunn it’s still going to be a celebration of Kilkenny and Irishness:

