It was a case of standing room only in Rathoe last night as members of the local community re-iterated their opposition to Net Zero Energy’s proposed 600 MegaWatt Long Duration Energy Storage plant.

The Rathrush Green Energy Park is projected to displace 180 thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide by generating green hydrogen from surplus renewable energy which the company believes will further Ireland’s ambition to achieve energy independence.

However, it appears that the majority of residents in Rathoe, which has an official population of 296, are against the proposal and last night in the local hall members of the local community again voiced their opposition to the project.

Attendees were told to brace themselves for a lengthy campaign of opposition, which is likely to require the hiring of specialist consultants to bolster local hopes of the project being refused planning permission.

Net Zero Energy Ireland did not have a representative at last night’s meeting. However, if they’d had someone there, the company may well have repeated their assertion that the Rathrush project presents an important and timely solution to the complex energy dilemma facing the State when it comes to security of supply and the further decarbonising of the grid.

KCLR News’ Dermot Keyes was there – stay tuned for our main News bulletins at 9am and 1pm, with a report on The KCLR Daily (10am-1pm) – if you missed that recording, listen back to it here;

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Funded by the News Reporting Scheme with thanks to Coimisiún na Meán.