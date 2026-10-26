A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for both Carlow and Kilkenny, with very strong gusts expected later today (Monday).

Met Éireann is warning of potential impacts, including flying debris, loose objects being displaced, and the risk of fallen trees or branches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drivers are being urged to take extra care, as driving and cycling conditions are expected to become highly difficult across both counties.

The warning officially comes into effect at 5 p.m. this evening and will remain in place until 11 p.m. tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says another storm is on the way, but it won’t last long.

“Well, we’ve seen Storm Ashley move away, and this is another weather system, a separate storm that is tracking to the west of Ireland. Not as intense as the two named storms, but still bringing us some wet and windy weather. But once that clears, we will see an improvement, really from tomorrow Tuesday. We will see some good sunny spells. Still very breezy, but the winds will ease. And while we will see some rain on Thursday, it does look like likely to settle down again, hopefully for next weekend.” said Alan.