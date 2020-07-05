Staycations will be the new normal according to travel writer

That’s according to a Fáilte Ireland survey carried a number of weeks ago.

It comes after concerns from the government that there could be a rise in coronavirus cases here if people return from foreign holidays.

A ‘green list’ of countries was to be published next week but it’s reported that’s now been pushed back until the 20th July.

Speaking to KCLR, Travel Writer Tom Breathnach says it won’t be a typical year for Irish tourism – ”expect to see plenty or Irish people visiting the Ring Of Kerry this year, most years it’s our European visitors.”