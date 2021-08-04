Stories and souvenirs from Carlow and Kilkenny sought for Europe’s biggest online sport collection

Carlow and Kilkenny are rich in sporting talent and history and now the call’s out for stories or souvenirs from the area for Europe’s biggest online sport collection.

EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum, is inviting sports fans, aficionados, experts and collectors throughout Ireland and abroad to become part of the Europeana Sport Collection, a major project undertaken by museums, libraries and cultural organisations across Europe.

Souvenir programmes, tickets, medals, photographs, jerseys, keepsakes, song sheets or other sporting memorabilia and the stories connected with them are all welcome.

Those with sporting memories or memorabilia to share are invited to have them assessed, digitised and uploaded to the Europeana Collection, either via a Zoom Consultation, at a series of Collection Days or online via the EPIC Website.

Sue Nunn caught up with Nathan Mannion who is Senior Curator with EPIC and who has local connections.

Hear that chat here: