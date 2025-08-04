Kilkenny city’s High Street is ever changing.

It’s to the fore of this week’s Street Focus – over the next few days here on KCLR we’ll be hearing from various business and community representatives.

The topic of the one-way system’s never far from conversation while the number of vacant properties along the stretch has also been raised.

It’s the route known for hosting a variety of celebrations, including most recently Kilkenny’s first Pride Parade.

Added to that there are a number of building upgrades underway, including at the Town Hall and the former bar that shared the Tholsel name, also known as Benjis.