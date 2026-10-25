Thousands of runners are taking part in today’s Dublin City Marathon, with a strong contingent of local athletes on the capital’s streets from across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Among those taking on the 26.2-mile challenge is Lara Dillon Duignan, a nurse and mother of three from Palatine in County Carlow.

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It’s Lara’s first marathon and is marking a personal milestone as it’s her husband Bryan’s 20th anniversary of his life-saving kidney transplant.

The couple, who married last year, are using the event to give back and have raised over three thousand euro so far for the Irish Kidney Association ahead of today’s race.