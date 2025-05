Students from two local schools have been awarded the Gaelbhratach or Irish Flag.

The recognition comes as part of a national Gael Linn initiative promoting the use of our native language outside of a classroom setting in the form of céilís, quizzes, sports and cinema days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyndall College in Carlow and Kilkenny City Vocational School were among 130 post-primaries nationwide to be honoured, almost double last year’s figure.