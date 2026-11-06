The Head of Kilkenomics’s Richard Cook joins KCLR’s CEO John Purcell on the KCLR Daily as they break the news that The Subtitle European Film Festival is returning to Kilkenny, Ireland, for its 10th anniversary edition from Sunday, 22 November to Saturday, 28 November 2026.

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The Subtitle European Film Festival specializes in bringing accessible, entertaining, and thought-provoking international films to the big screen—particularly brilliant dramas, comedies, and classics that rarely get a wide theatrical release in Ireland.