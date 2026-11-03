Ciara wants to talk about her father who is not well in hospital. He has been in and out of Nass hospital 5 times this month. He has groin swelling and Nass hospital are referring him to Tallaght hospital for a patient transfer and it’s been refused multiple times. He has had several strokes + is in a wheelchair. He is in awful pain. Nass hospital are trying to send him home as they deem him not urgent enough. He can’t eat or move by himself. She has contacted her local TDs and only one has been helpful. Her father is 59 and is on opioids