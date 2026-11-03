Kilkenny hurling supporters are being encouraged to head to Gowran Park this Saturday for the annual Hurlers’ Race Day, organised by the Kilkenny Supporters Club.

The event gets underway around half twelve, with Kilkenny players, including Henry Shefflin, expected to attend.

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There’ll be best-dressed competitions for ladies and gentlemen, sweepstakes and auctions, including a unique jersey signed by Kilkenny’s All-Ireland winning captains dating back to 1963.

Kilkenny GAA treasurer Rory Williams says the fundraiser will help support the senior, under-20 and minor teams in their push for provincial and All-Ireland honours next season.

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He told KCLR News: Kilkenny county is the 43rd club in the county. It’s very much a collection of willing participants, a collection of clubs helping each other and we’re always conscious that the players are only lent to the county board from the clubs, and that they should be available and contactable.”

“You know, we’re not a professional association, we’re not a massive county, these lads are our own, so proud of them whether they’re established players or whether they’re players making a name for themselves and I keep going back to it. I came out of Parnell Park this year disappointed, but I smelled opportunity. I smelled in the air an opportunity for this county to get back to where it should be. I think it’s within reach, but it’ll take a lot of effort, but you know, let’s enjoy the work. Let’s enjoy the effort of putting Kilkenny back to where it should be.”

Stay tuned all week to The Afternoon Show between 1pm and 4pm with Shane O’Keeffe to win tickets.