A former chair of the Kilkenny Joint Policing Committee has hailed the work of those working in all aspects of the emergency services.

The comments come amid an outpouring of public sympathy for those bereaved by the death of Garda Kevin Flatley.

The 49-year-old, father of two was killed in the line of duty yesterday afternoon after he was struck by a motorcycle while carrying out a speed checkpoint.

The motorcyclist, who’s aged in his 30s, remains in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick is a former Chair of the Kilkenny Joint Policing Committee;