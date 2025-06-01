ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the country’s most senior politicians have been reacting to this evening’s alleged firearm discharge at a Carlow town premises.

A man’s dead and young girl was injured in the incident at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre which was reported to Gardaí shortly after 6:15pm.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said; “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the shooting incident in Carlow this evening. My thoughts are with the families affected and the local community in Carlow after what was a very serious and traumatic incident. I urge anyone who has information to speak to the Gardaí.”

An Tanáiste Simon Harris noted; “I am deeply concerned to hear about the incident that has taken place in Carlow tonight and have been kept briefed. “I understand a young child has been hurt and I join with people across our country in thinking of them and their family tonight. “I am also thinking of all those who witnessed this situation and the awful shock and upset it must have caused them. I know their families and communities will rally to support them. “I am grateful to our emergency services for their work and response.”

He adds; “This is a live Garda Investigation with the support of members of the Army Bomb Disposal Unit. “I have been in touch with the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy, in relation this incident and the assistance our Defence Forces are providing. It’s important now that our Gardai can carry out this investigation thoroughly.”

While the Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan says; “This was a really shocking incident. My thoughts are with everyone affected by the shooting and the community and families impacted including those working at the scene. I would appeal to anyone who has any information to speak to the Gardaí and help with their investigations in any way that they can. This is something we never want or expect to happen in our communities. Gun violence is very rare in Ireland, and I am determined that will remain the case. The area in Carlow is safe. We must now allow An Garda Síochána to investigate this incident fully.”

Anybody with information or footage is asked to contact Carlow town Garda Station on 059 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111.