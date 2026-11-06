Social media influencer and television presenter, James Kavanagh, and his food entrepreneur and artist partner, William Murray, are preparing to share their personal experience of rewarding and alternative ways to live in and work from Kilkenny as part of the ‘Live, Work, Visit, Invest Kilkenny’ event

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The hilarious duo are planning to record their latest podcast at the free ‘Live, Work, Visit, Invest Kilkenny’ showcase at Kilkenny’s St Canice’s Cathedral tomorrow and members of the public are invited to attend. The couple left the bright lights of James’ native Dublin over two years ago for the tranquillity and simplicity of country living and working from the outskirts of gorgeous Graiguenamanagh in rural Kilkenny. James said they’re looking forward to sharing their honest experiences with a captive audience gathering in Kilkenny for the free event showcasing the job and lifestyle opportunities in The Marble City they’re already revelling in.

Employers, recruiters, estate agents and agencies supporting enterprise in Kilkenny will all be on hand for the free event. The free event runs from 10am right through to 1pm. Attendees will be able to chat with the duo ahead of a live podcast recording of The Simpler Life? with from the Cathedral and in between conversations with local employers and other exhibitors. Free tickets are still available on a first come, first served basis on Eventbrite