Temperatures look set to soar across the country today, including in Carlow and Kilkenny.

High pressure centred close to Ireland is bringing warm sunny conditions over the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current April record is 25.8 degrees Celcius which was set in Glenties, Co Donegal, in 1984.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather reckons we could come close to that again over the next few hours, noting; “A lovely day ahead with lots of warm sunshine, temperatures getting above 20, 21 or even 22 degrees for many areas, they could get as high as 24 degrees in a few local spots or maybe even get close to the 25 degrees mark”.