Ten new jobs to be created in County Kilkenny based company

A Graignamanagh man’s creating 10 new local jobs after his company raised €300,000 in funding.

Jens Kopke started the motorsport tech start-up Motoklik.

A former Bausch & Lomb engineer, and dedicated off-road biker, Jens’s idea is a mobile app to improve the suspension on racing motorbikes.

Jens, who’s father is German, was born and bred in the County Kilkenny town and has three people working in the company locally already.

He says it’s his dream to work in motorsport and to do it locally so he’s delighted to be able to offer these new jobs to like-minded future colleagues.

