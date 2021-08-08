The Archbishop of Dublin has changed his advice regarding the celebration of First Holy Communion and Confirmations

The Archbishop of Dublin has changed his advice to parishes regarding the celebration of First Holy Communion and Confirmations.

Speaking at Dublin’s Pro Cathedral yesterday evening, Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell said the ban on sacraments for children has been a source of deep frustration to many families, and understands the resentment of those who feel that the public guidelines are unfair and discriminatory.

Earlier this week, Archbishop Farrell, followed a number of Bishops in announcing that Communion and Confirmations will go ahead in their parishes, against Government public health advice.

However, Archbishop Dermot Farrell is now asking priests to follow public health guidelines and wait until September before going ahead with the services, following an updated timeline on the resumption of the sacraments from the Government.

On Friday, the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Covid-19 met and said it planned to write to senior leaders in the church -paving the way for communions and confirmations to resume in September, subject to the situation at that stage.