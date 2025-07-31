A new book by former KCLR presenter Eimear Ní Bhraonáin is set to be publised later this year as it details the dramatic rise and fall of Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey.

Titled ‘The Dodger’, the book follows Mr. Carey’s journey from sporting hero to disgraced figure, ending with his guilty plea last month to defrauding several individuals out of large sums of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Ní Bhraonáin has been covering this story for over two decades beginning with the first murmurs of a cancer diagnosis in 2003 to the criminal investigation that unfolded.

Mr Carey is due to be sentenced in October.