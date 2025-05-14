Carlow’s all-time top scorer Darragh Foley has credited the positive atmosphere created by manager Joe Murphy and his team as a major factor in his decision to return to inter-county football.

Foley, who retired at the end of last season, made a surprise comeback last weekend, lining out in Carlow’s Tailteann Cup win over Fermanagh at Brewster Park. The veteran forward impressed in the 3-18 to 2-18 victory and says the new management setup has injected fresh belief and energy into the squad.

“Credit to Joe and the management team that has just come into place,” Foley told KCLR after the game.

“They’re extremely well detailed and they’ve given an onus to the players — a lot of this is player-led as well, which is great. We’ve a lot of pace in the team, a lot of hard runners off the shoulder which creates problems, but it also creates opportunities for two-point shooting. Definitely, the new rules suits this team.”

The Kilbride clubman also opened up about the nerves he felt before making his return — and how quickly they were eased once he rejoined the group.

“Definitely, a lot of nerves there, because you have doubts in your head,” he said.

“But doubts were quickly put to bed when I went back in the first week with the boys.

Just the intensity of training — the energy and the buzz around since the new management came in — made it a lot easier for me.”

Meanwhile, Carlow captain Mikey Bambrick, of Old Leighlin, has been named on the GAA’s Tailteann Cup Team of the Week. He was in superb form on Sunday, scoring 2-4 in a powerful individual display.

Carlow will now turn their attention to a crucial home clash against Wexford, which throws in at 2.30pm this Sunday at Netwatch Cullen Park. If you can’t make it to the game, you can catch live commentary on KCLR, thanks to Dan Morrissey and Co.

You can hear more from Darragh Foley and get all the post-match reaction now on the KCLR Sport Podcast, available wherever you get your podcasts.