The Garden Show:

The first episode of the third season of The Garden Show with Paul Smyth is here with thanks to The Arboretum. The theme of this episode is Spring Into Summer. Paul spoke to Anne Synott, Kitty Scully and Dan Bristow about getting ready for the season ahead, The Chelsea Flower Show and what is trending in gardening for 2025.

Listen back here: