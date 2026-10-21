A €10 limit on hospital parking charges could be brought in under Government plans.

A letter given to the Public Accounts Committee – and seen by the Irish Times – reveals the Health Minister is considering implementing a 2018 review of parking charges, which recommended a maximum daily price of 10 euro.

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Last month the HSE ordered a similar review into the issue, after parking fees more than doubled since 2021. St Lukes General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny saw a 142% increase on fess from 2021 while the figure at University Hospital Waterford was 158% for the same period.