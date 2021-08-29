The Indian summer is forecast to continue into next week, with dry and settled weather expected.

The high pressure is set to remain through the week, with temperatures reaching the high teens or early twenties.

However, conditions could change from Friday, with rain possible for the weekend.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather, says it’s not clear yet if the good weather will last to the end of the week. ”There is some uncertainty towards the end of the week, there could be rain passed Friday, however it may just hold off.”