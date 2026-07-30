Martin Bridgeman in the chair tonight, but we started with a piece recorded last week. Matt spoke recently with a regular on the Farm Show, Deirdre Glynn of Teagasc. Deirdre explains how the systems work, where they’re suitable, the environmental benefits they offer, and what farmers should consider before installing one.

Retired GP, Dr John Cuddihy was in the studio again to chat about health issues among farmers, as part of what you might call farmer safety week.

We heard from Pat O’Toole, of the Irish Farmers Journal, on the emerging controversy concerning Tirlán’s reported agreement to supply grass-fed butter to the US supermarket chain Costco under Costco’s own Kirkland private-label brand.

We had Mart Reports from Tullow with Eric Driver and George Candler will join us studio to report on the Mart in Cillín Hill.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-kclr-farm-show-30-7-2026?si=e64052e36022429b9e967b6289d64ebb&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

ADVERTISEMENT