Remedial works are due to begin on Kilmacow’s historic Curates Bridge in the coming days.

According to local Councillor Tomás Breathnach the footbridge, which dates back to the late 19th century, holds a special place in the community and has become an iconic symbol of the parish.

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It’s importance is also reflected in Kilmacow Soccer Club’s crest, which takes its inspiration from the bridge.

Cllr. Breathnach told KCLR News that the structure has had works done over the decades.

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“Now it has had its repairs and everything else, but and it was originally a timber bridge that was replaced with the parapets and the concrete, but I think that would have been early 20th century, but in all of my lifetime, it is basically this bridge has been here. We used to produce calendars and Christmas cards years ago uh which would travel all over the world and one of the one of the images that you made sure was on the Christmas card or the calendar was actually the footbridge here.”