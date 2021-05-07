The local housing market’s being distorted by approved housing bodies according to a Kilkenny Councillor and auctioneer

The local housing market is being distorted by approved housing bodies.

That’s according to a Kilkenny councillor and auctioneer who says such groupings are buying up new developments to provide social housing.

Foreign investment funds buying up whole estates has been grabbing the headlines over the past few days. (More on that here)

But Fine Gael’s Kilkenny City representative David Fitzgerald says they are not the only ones pricing first-time buyers out of the market.

