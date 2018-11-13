The maximum time frame given for the delivery of an MRI scanner at St Luke’s Hospital is two years

Minister John Paul Phelan says the maximum time frame given for delivery of an MRI scanner at St Luke’s Hospital is two years.

It’s after questions were raised about ongoing delays by the local Friends of St Luke’s Group who fundraised hundreds of thousands of euro towards the project two years ago now.

A statement from the HSE yesterday says the construction period will be 15 to 18 months.

But Minister Phelan says it is due to go tender early next year.

Speaking on KCLR Live this morning he said “MRI scanner is budgeted for in 2019. The reason for the delay was some of the extra services that were required had to be moved and also the electricity supply to the hospital has to be upgraded for it. Those are small enough things. But they have delayed it for a couple of months. We need to ensure though that the tender goes & is published at the start of 2019”.