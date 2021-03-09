The number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals falls again

The number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals has fallen below 400 for the first time in over 10 weeks.

It dropped to 392 last night, which includes 101 in intensive care.

Three of these are in the unit at St Luke’s General, among six patients with the virus there while five are in critical care at University Hospital Waterford where there are 19 other people with Coronavirus after two new admissions and two more are suspected cases.

There were no new deaths announced last evening and 437 new instances of the disease, six in Carlow and up to four in Kilkenny which now has the country’s lowest 14-day incidence rate.

NPHET yesterday reported Ireland’s 7 day average of new cases was just under 500 – compared to 600 the week before.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs its modelling group, says the numbers are moving in the right direction.

Vaccine

People who’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 could face less stringent restrictions from as early as next month.

NPHET is looking at what a “vaccine bonus” might look like, and plans to make recommendations to government in the coming weeks.

It comes as the US issued new guidance for those who’ve been fully vaccinated.

They’re being allowed to meet others indoors, without a mask or social distancing.

Dr Ronan Glynn says the situation in the US is being examined closely.

Meanwhile, a study’s found the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the Brazilian strain of the virus.

Scientists tested the blood of people who’d received the jab and found it fared well against a laboratory-made version of the disease, similar to the one first discovered in Brazil.

The research could calm fears about the variant, which is thought to spread more quickly than other types of Covid-19.

Barnardos

A children’s charity says ‘cracks’ are appearing in families, and children are losing their ‘sparkle’ one year into the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bernardos says it’s growing increasingly concerned about their wellbeing and futures.

An online event’s being held later to mark this week’s one-year anniversary of restrictions, with calls to introduce a national recovery plan for children and young people.

Chief executive of Barnardos, Suzanne Connolly, says Covid-19 has pushed many to the edge.

Scotland

Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland are expected to be eased slightly to allow more people to meet up outside.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s due to update to public representatives later about some “minor” changes to the lockdown.

Her deputy John Swinney said yesterday that “the data is going in the right direction”.