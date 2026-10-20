Dicksboro have retained the Michael Lyng Motors Kilkenny Senior Camogie Championship title after beating Piltown by 1-12 to 0-10.

The victory brings the club’s tally to five senior county titles and secures their place in the Leinster Senior Camogie Championship semi-final, where they will face Dublin champions St Vincent’s.

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Speaking after the win, Dicksboro’s Rachel Dowling admitted the triumph carried extra significance after her side had been written off by some observers during the campaign.

“I am lost for words. That is probably the sweetest one, for a number of reasons. We were written off by so many people. The only ones who believed in us were ourselves. That is all that matters at the end of the day.

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“We knew if we got things right on the day we would get over the line. We are just so delighted.”

Dicksboro will now turn their attention to the provincial campaign, where they will meet St Vincent’s, who secured a fifth consecutive Dublin Senior Camogie Championship title with victory over Naomh Jude at Parnell Park on Friday.

The Leinster semi-finals are scheduled for November 7th and 8th, with Offaly champions Shinrone facing Wexford’s St Martin’s in the other tie.

There was further success for Kilkenny camogie at intermediate level, as Emeralds claimed the Abbott Kilkenny Intermediate Camogie Championship title with a 3-11 to 0-11 victory over Mooncoin.

It was a memorable weekend for the county, with Dicksboro retaining their senior crown and Emeralds adding the intermediate title.