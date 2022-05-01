The South East finally has its new university

It’s been a long and sometimes fraught process but the South East Technological University has officially been established today.

IT Carlow and Waterford IT have now formally merged and the governing body will meet today to appoint the first President.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris announced last Thursday that Scottish native Veronica Campbell – who’s currently a Professor at Trinity College Dublin – would be taking up to role.

The recruitment process started in February when it was advertised and it was then indicated that the new university will see a campus in Kilkenny as well as Carlow, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.

No firm plans have been announced yet for a Kilkenny campus but several proposals have been mention by local politicians.