“There are witnesses with important information in relation to Marie Tierney’s murder who have yet to come forward”

A year after renewing their appeal for information on the murder of a Kilkenny woman more than 30 years ago, investigating Gardaí say they are determined to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Marie Tierney was reported missing from her home in Clintstown, Jenkinstown in October 1984 and her body was found two months later on the Bleach Road just outside Kilkenny city.

12 months ago the investigating team issued a fresh appeal for help in solving the murder and have since re-interviewed any witnesses available from 34 years ago as well as a number of new witnesses.

In recent weeks Marie Tierney’s body was exhumed from her place of rest in Conahy.

The case was featured by RTE’s Prime Time last night & this morning Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station spoke to KCLR News – listen back to that here: