"There should be no upper age limit on a scheme designed to help people get back into the workforce"
Edwina Grace 2 hours ago
Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
“There should be no upper age limit on a scheme designed to help people get back into the workforce” – Carlow and Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward is calling for an overhaul of the Community Employment Scheme.

At the moment a company engaging in the scheme has to let the person go once they hit 55.

Deputy Aylward says it’s something many individuals and businesses involved have been onto him about.

 

 

