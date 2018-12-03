KCLR NewsNews & Sport
“There should be no upper age limit on a scheme designed to help people get back into the workforce” – Carlow and Kilkenny TD Bobby Aylward is calling for an overhaul of the Community Employment Scheme.
At the moment a company engaging in the scheme has to let the person go once they hit 55.
Deputy Aylward says it’s something many individuals and businesses involved have been onto him about.