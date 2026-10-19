

Rathvilly are celebrating this morning after being crowned Carlow Senior Football Champions for 2026, beating Old Leighlin by 14 points to 1-8 in yesterday’s final at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The victory sees Rathvilly avenge last year’s agonising defeat, when Old Leighlin snatched the title with the last point of the game.

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There was more late drama in this year’s decider, with Old Leighlin throwing everything at Rathvilly in the closing stages as they attempted to rescue the game.

Rathvilly’s Eric Molloy admitted the final minutes were a nervy experience, as his side battled to see out the victory.

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“There was a lot of heart in the mouth stuff there in the last minute. Old Leighlin threw everything at us, the kitchen sink, everything. They gave it a serious effort, and hats off to them.

“I don’t know how our lads pulled it out of the fire there because at one stage near the end it went a bit flat and it was a bit cagey. I just said, I don’t know how we got a few scores there in the end.”

For Rathvilly, the final whistle brought the reward for a year’s work and revenge for the disappointment of 12 months ago, when the sides were separated by the narrowest of margins.

There was further Carlow club football silverware decided over the weekend.

O’Hanrahans claimed the Junior Football Championship title after overcoming Palatine by 1-16 to 3-8 in Sunday’s final.

Meanwhile, Ballon were crowned Intermediate Football Champions on Saturday, edging out Tinryland by 2-9 to 1-10 in a closely contested decider.



It was a memorable weekend for Carlow club football, with Rathvilly, O’Hanrahans and Ballon all finishing their campaigns as county champions.