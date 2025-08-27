Erin’s Own manager Davy Buggy has praised the spirit of his players after their draw with Graigue Ballycallan in the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League.

The result leaves the Castlecomer club facing a crucial clash with Tullaroan on Saturday, September 6th, where victory would secure their safety and keep them clear of the relegation play-offs.

Speaking to the KCLR Hurling Podcast after the game, Buggy said his side’s hard work and character were plain to see despite missed opportunities:

“So we had two goal chances, we didn’t take them, and they got the goal chance they got. We’ll get there, and look, we did get there, when the clock was gone to red, we were winning the game by a point. We’ve a new team, you might look at the programme and go, who’s that, who’s he – we’ve a new bunch that’s coming in there, and look, there’s a good fight and spirit in them, and that’s all you want in the group.”

You can hear more post-match interviews on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, along with analysis from Micky Walsh and Eddie Scally, thanks to Morrissey Motors Peugeot Kilkenny.